Menace of self-medication in Kashmir

In Kashmir majority of the pharmacies sell drugs (medicines) to a customer without a proper prescription as is the case in many other states of India. Now when we talk about Self-medications a very common term comes to our mind, “Over The Counter” (OTC) drugs, that can be purchased without a valid prescription for some common minor ailments which can save time and money for the patients. Although OTC drugs are meant for self-medication, their improper use due to lack of knowledge can have serious side-effects. The growth in self-medications that we are seeing in Kashmir can be attributed to urge to self-care, feeling of sympathy towards family members in sickness, lack of health services, poverty, unawareness and easy availability of drugs.

Very commonly a patient with fever, cold, cough, diarrhoea, etc. will receive expert advices from his/her family members, neighbours or even total strangers about medications, specifically about usage of antibiotics. A very common practice we see in our homes is the urge of usage of antibiotics like Co-Amoxyclav 625 and Azithromycin, which have become household remedies for the treatment of common cold which more often than not is attributed to a viral infection expected to be self-resolving and requiring nothing more than good hydration. Sharing of prescriptions within the family, using the left over medications for somewhat similar symptoms is quite a common practices in our homes.