Message and the Meet

India rebuffs Pakistan and China

India has brushed aside Pakistan’s objections saying that Jammu and Kashmir is the integral and inalienable part of India and abrogation of article 370 has closed this chapter for ever which has been recognized by the international community also. External affairs ministry has made it clear that as head of G20, India is organizing 200 such meetings in different parts of the country which will culminate in the assemblage of members of the group in Sept. or so this year.

UN Special Rapporteur on Minority Issues, the Indian Mission in Geneva had alleged that human rights violations are blatant in Jammu and Kashmir hence G20 should not hold meetings at such places but the government of India described it as unwarranted and unfounded. The latest attempt was by Pakistan Foreign Minister, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on the sidelines of the Goa Foreign Ministers’ meet who raked up the issue but it was outrightly rejected by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Indian government is clear about such objections as a nation like Pakistan has got nothing to do with G20 and meetings are being held in all states in the country and Jammu and Kashmir is one of them. Jai Shankar rebuffed Pakistan as it can not be debated and especially a country which has got nothing to do with G20.