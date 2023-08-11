Message to Youth | Your study room is your first training ground to develop a sense of responsibility

Swami Vivekananda grew up as the symbol of youth power, who hoisted the flag of Indian culture overseas. Those who have known him, read him, and follow him will vouch for the fact that his entire life was an immense source of inspiration. He fostered new enthusiasm for progress among the youth, so much so that the whole country celebrates his birth anniversary as ‘National Youth Day’. His message is for all youth of the world. A very practical man, Swami Vivekananda believed that the service to mankind should be selfless as service to mankind was service to God. He worked tirelessly towards betterment of the society, in servitude of the poor and the needy, dedicating his all for his country. He believed that the best work that you ever did for yourselves was when you worked for others. This life is short, vanities of the world are transient, but they alone live who live for others, the rest are more dead than alive. Be not afraid of anything. You will do marvelous work. The moment you fear, you are nobody. It is fear that is the great cause of misery in the world. It is fear that is the greatest of all superstitions. It is fear that is the cause of our woes, and it is fearlessness that brings heaven even in a moment. All power is within you; you can do anything and everything. Stand up and express the divinity within you. Therefore, “Arise, awake, and stop not till the goal is reached.”. According to Swami Vivekananda’s “Education is the manifestation of the perfection already in man”; this perfection can be brought forth by following these basic rules by our children: