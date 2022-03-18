Mission No Heart Attack: Is it Achievable?

It has been well established that 9 risk factors can explain 90% of the heart attacks occurring in the community, in both sexes and worldwide. This has been well documented after studying 15152 cases in the INTERHEART Study published in The Lancet in September 2004 by Salim Yusuf and colleagues from 52 countries. The basis of our approach is preventing acquisition of these risk factors.

Our awareness programs focus on the community, doctors, paramedics and all categories of healthcare workers. The last of our programs were held in district Reasi (Reasi town) and Jammu District (Jagti Migrant Township). Both the programs were well attended. The founder director of the Gauri Kaul Foundation, Prof U Kaul, addressed the gathering in both the places, while the CEO, Ajaz Rashid organised the events with the support of Chairman District development Council Shri Saraf Singh Nag and the District Development Commissioner Smt. Babila Rukwal.