Mobile apps and agricultural development

Information and communication technology

ICT has very recently emerged as the strongest tool for more efficient, time and cost saving information delivery. According to the Food and Agriculture Organisation, ICTs are defined as those technologies used in collecting, processing, storing, retrieving, disseminating, and implementing data and information using microelectronics, optics, and telecommunication and computers. ICT is an umbrella term that includes any communication device or application, encompassing radio, television, mobile and fixed phones, computer and network hardware and software, satellite systems and so on, as well as the various services and applications associated with them, such as videoconferencing, distance learning, etc. Low-cost information and communication technology (ICT) tools like cell phones promise the ability to deliver timely, relevant, and actionable information to farmers throughout the world, at dramatically lower costs than traditional extension services. We have seen how a simple mobile is a boon for the farmers living near the sea. They get timely information about weather conditions on their mobile phones and thus plan their fishing activities accordingly.

Among the various ICT tools, the mobile based apps offer a futuristic scope for access to a diverse range of information needed in agricultural production. Studies have revealed that the use of various mobile apps to provide localized agricultural information has helped to reduce crop losses, improve yields as well as has a profound effect on enhancing the income of small farmers, including rural women. These mobile apps as a form of a social media tool enable persons to many types of conversation and sharing information and facilitating discussion. This tool is simpler and easy to use, has low internet data requirements, and is increasingly popular in rural India. Some of the apps furthering the cause of farming community in the country are as: