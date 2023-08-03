Moved by Moses

The scores of desk writers and self-styled motivational speakers surfacing from different platforms are unable to streamline our jumbled affairs of life. They take a lot of our time without returning us with anything practically meaningful. Let us stop chasing them and check with people like Moses for the problems of our life. Moses was an action hero, rather than a silly skinny show boy which we have all around us nowadays, dying for a short-term name and fame, capitalizing every moment on camera while practicing hollow honesty and dramatized dignity. Real heroes are not here and there. They are rarely somewhere but with an eternal manifestation. They are to be discovered, sought and searched. They are not viral but medicinal. They end the disease and don’t set the flu. They provide the solutions and don’t merely pass the suggestions.

The sermonisers from both Jewish and Muslim faith have many direct demonstrations for us from the life of Moses but some lessons are subtle in expression and require great sensibility and degree of attention to appreciate and understand. I am particularly moved by the scheme of marriage of Moses. In fact, it is the only description of any marriage proposal in Quran. It needs to be heard both for its uniqueness and ubiquitous applicability. One, it is cross-cultural; two, it is a woman yearning for a man of strength and honesty; three, it is about rendering certain services to the fathers whose children are daughters only. Notwithstanding any social, cultural or legal provisions for women, the fathers with daughters only are deficient, desperate and vulnerable in many situations of life. Daughters may be serene and supporting, loving and caring but owing to their biological limitations, they may not consistently fit in the masculine roles.