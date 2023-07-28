Muharram banners with artistic skills

Sujat Ali, an employee at a private company says, “We had a handicraft factory at home and so I was linked to colours, and I used to play with them from my early childhood. Elders at our home used to make these banners and I used to give them a try every time. Now I have been making these banners for more than 25-years and only for Muharram. I do not make banners for any other event or purpose; this has become my habit. I do not make these for any commercial purpose and do it for my hereafter,” he says.

Muharram banners are not just pieces of cloth adorned with verses and praises, they carry a profound emotional significance for us. These banners give us the opportunity to remember and honour the sacrifices of Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions in the battle of the Karbala. Presence of the Muharram banners serves us a chance to deepen our understanding and connections to our faith and reminds us of sacrifices, unity, and spiritual renewal among Muslims. These banners unite us in shared grief and remembrance during Muharram. The community comes together to mourn and pay their respects to the martyrs of the month fostering a sense of solidarity and empathy”.