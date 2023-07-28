Muharram banners with artistic skills

Arsalan Ashiq
Muharram, the first month of the Islamic lunar calendar, holds religious importance for Muslims worldwide. It is a month of mourning, particularly for Shia Muslims, who commemorate the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (RA), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (SAW), at the Battle of Karbala. In our valley Muharram is observed every year with a great religious ethos and to mark the month of Muharram preparations begin weeks before. These preparations include sufficient lighting arrangements for Imam Barghas, stalls where water is distributed free among people, and putting up of the Muharram banners. These banners with the praises of the martyrs of Karbala written on them are being put everywhere.
These banners differentiate between the days of Muharram and normal days. These praises are written by hand by the people using their artistic skills. It’s not just a source of income for them but a kind of religious practice. Feelings of the people are attached to these banners as these banners serve as a visual representation of the grief and sorrow felt by the community. These banners display the respect and honour for the sacrifices made during the event of Karbala. These banners represent the symbols of this solemn occasion, reminding of the courageous stand taken by Imam Hussain (RA). These banners serve as a reminder of the tragic event that unfolded in Karbala, evoking emotions of sorrow for the sufferings of the martyrs of Karbala. These banners describe how it carries the heritage of generations before, preserving the memory of the events of the Karbala for future generations.
But technology has also effects on this. Irfan, a local painter from Srinagar says, “I am doing as a painter from the past 20-years. I started making these banners a month before Muharram and I make different designs and it’s all done manually. I make use of my hands in making these banners because I do it for reward and not for money. I feel peace while creating Muharram banners. It’s a profound and meaningful experience. It’s essential to understand and appreciate the significance of Muharram and propagate its meaning and significance among others and I think I am doing so by making these banners,” he says.
“Today’s generation also make use of these banners in the processions of Muharram because these handwritten banners not only contain paints they also contain feelings for the martyrs of the month. I used to make 5000 banners per year. but now it’s only 3000 because of the new digital printing services available in the market”.
Sujat Ali, an employee at a private company says, “We had a handicraft factory at home and so I was linked to colours, and I used to play with them from my early childhood. Elders at our home used to make these banners and I used to give them a try every time. Now I have been making these banners for more than 25-years and only for Muharram. I do not make banners for any other event or purpose; this has become my habit. I do not make these for any commercial purpose and do it for my hereafter,” he says.
Muharram banners are not just pieces of cloth adorned with verses and praises, they carry a profound emotional significance for us. These banners give us the opportunity to remember and honour the sacrifices of Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions in the battle of the Karbala. Presence of the Muharram banners serves us a chance to deepen our understanding and connections to our faith and reminds us of sacrifices, unity, and spiritual renewal among Muslims. These banners unite us in shared grief and remembrance during Muharram. The community comes together to mourn and pay their respects to the martyrs of the month fostering a sense of solidarity and empathy”.
Youngsters are also enthusiastic to learn this art. They start with hope and end with disappointment because there is no one to teach them.
“There were great artists from whom we learned but a maximum of them are dead and the few living are old. Calligraphy exhibitions are done on a daily basis in the city. Not only boys but girls also participate in these exhibitions but what they get is only appreciation. In this digital world technology has some sort of effect on this handmade banner but no one wants to replace these hand-made banners with flex. Youngsters want to carry this tradition forward but there is no one to upskill them,” he added.
Muharram banners play a crucial role in conveying the emotions and sentiments associated with the month of Muharram. As potent symbols, they evoke feelings of grief and sorrow, while also serving as unifying elements that strengthen the communal bonds within the Muslim community. These banners act as a spiritual catalyst for reflection, encouraging individuals to renew their commitment to justice, compassion, and selflessness. Moreover, they preserve an essential aspect of Islamic cultural heritage, ensuring that the legacy of Imam Hussain (RA) and the events of Karbala remain alive in the hearts and minds of Muslims for generations to come. As these banners flutter in the wind during Muharram, they continue to remind the faithful of the enduring lessons of sacrifice, love, and resilience.
The author is Kashmir based journalist