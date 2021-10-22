My day at Dargah

Although a pretty long time has gone by, yet the 17 long years’ reminiscence about how I lost my new shoes at the shrine is still on my mind. Those days as kids, we called it mela (fair) which usually would come in summer season. I know everyone in my village, those days, would eagerly wait for this day to come. Even in school, children would inform each other about the arrival Milad in so excited a manner.

Most of the children were taken along by their parents to Hazratbal, Srinagar which that time seemed too far a place to travel. Unlike other children in my school, my desire to participate in Milad celebrations was so strong that I would not miss the religious occasion at any cost. That time, it would hardly need a person Rs.100 to go to Hazratbal, Srinagar from Rafiabad. However, due to rising prices nowadays, even Rs.500 seems too inadequate for a person for the same journey.