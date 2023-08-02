Naranag: Embracing the Divine Beauty

Preserving Nature's Bounty: However, this place has not received the attention it deserves from the authorities. Basic amenities like proper waste disposal bins, bathrooms, and tap water were conspicuously absent, leading to littering that marred the pristine landscape. Our responsibility as caretakers of the environment compelled us to take the initiative and ensure proper waste disposal and provide basic amenities to maintain the ecological balance.



We took it upon ourselves to preserve the ecological balance by bringing a gas cylinder and essential camping equipment from home, ensuring that we could arrange food and cooking during our visit. However, our heart sank as we witnessed a distressing sight - numerous tourists recklessly cutting down precious green trees in the jungle, squandering the invaluable resources that nature bestowed upon us. To our dismay, there was a conspicuous absence of forest department personnel to enforce protection measures.

This magnificent place, steeped in historical significance, appeared to have been forsaken. It is a sobering reminder for the urgent need of more effective conservation efforts and responsible tourism practices.