NEP 2020: A Landmark Document in Indian Education System

Key Provisions of NEP 20202

School Education

NEP 2020 seeks to transform school education by promoting holistic learning, critical thinking, and creativity. It advocates for a 5+3+3+4 curricular structure, replacing the old 10+2 system. The new structure encompasses foundational, preparatory, middle, and high school stages, focusing on experiential learning, reduced curriculum content, and flexibility in subject choices.

Early Childhood Care and Education

NEP 2020 recognizes the importance of early childhood education and proposes the introduction of a robust ECCE framework. This move aims to lay a strong foundation for children's all round development and early well-being. The policy also recognizes that the foundation of a child's future learning and development is laid in the early years. It aims to provide quality early childhood care and education for children aged 3-6, ensuring that they have a strong foundation for lifelong learning.

School Education Reforms

