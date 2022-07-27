NEP 2020 Implementation: Parental Support

In the aforesaid backdrop, parents being important stake holder in the education ecosystem cannot afford to be dormant/silent partners in the enterprise of educating the new generations. They have a responsibility to monitor and assess the performance of their wards engaged in different productive activities during a day. They should have a rapport with their wards and should be in know of the daily activities they are engaged in. Primarily they are required to ensure that their wards attend their institutions regularly and are punctual in the activities carried out on the campus. They have also to ensure that their wards behave properly at home and at formal and informal social gatherings. Parents are expected to support/guide their wards and prove exemplary role model when they face moral dilemmas. They should guide their children as regards living a meaningful social life. They should also take interest in the institutional functioning and understanding Nitti-gritty of feedback (mentioned above) with due regard to its objective and perspective. This is the ethical role of the parents and implied intent of the policy.

Assessment is a link between teaching-learning process. Self-peer-parental-teacher assessment of learners under 360 degree assessment model with regard to comprehensive continuous internal assessment (formative/diagnostic assessment) end-semester-examination (summative evaluation), participation in on-off campus activities (institutional/inter institutional) and skill development (internship/apprenticeship). NEP 2020 emphasizes upon formative assessment rather than summative evaluation. Parental assessment like self-peer assessment is based on their fair feedback.