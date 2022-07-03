NEP-2020: Move Beyond Discussions

In April this year, the Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary announced that Jammu and Kashmir will fully implement the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 from the current academic session.

The announcement was made after holding back-to-back deliberations regarding implementation of the NEP-2020 and shifting to the uniform academic calendar in sync with the national academic calendar.

Also, the J&K government decided to offer admissions for four-year undergraduate programmes as per UGC guidelines in colleges of J&K from the current academic session.

This announcement was made in a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, to review and discuss modalities for implementation of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 in J&K.