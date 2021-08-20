NEW DELHI MUST MOVE AHEAD

The initiative, however always must begin from those who govern. There’s no denying the fact, but the question remains, as and when the steps to ensure long term gains are initiated by the power centre to normalize the political atmosphere that’s largely contracted since 5th August 2019.

India is constitutionally an elected democracy, for that matter it can’t afford to continue with the status quo for long. With each passing day, the questions will be raised both at the domestic and global level. It’s for this purpose, the Minister of External Affairs, S Jaishankar on anniversary of August 5 move termed post abrogation situation “real democracy”. That’s to say, India is cautions of its democratic image, for it gives a diplomatic leverage to the country especially within the Western democracies.

It’s for the observers and the media to investigate the statements from New Delhi but within the state the underlined fact remains that the role of government in regulating the lives of common people has extended too far. It’s principally an operation to transform and thus has over burdened the administration led by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

However, two years have passed and nothing what critics believe has yet arrived to the political landscape. The transformation in governance and the outreach of state institutions is clearly visible. The Sinha led administration has finally found a way with people. Take for example the case of unparalleled observation of 15th August in Jammu and Kashmir. It was perhaps for the first time that mobile communication in the state was not shut down on the day of Indian Independence.

These gains, however are both little and temporary. India’s interests especially in the changing geo political situation rests in pursuing the long term gains. There’s perhaps, a realization of it in New Delhi. Prime Minister Modi in his 15th August speech while mentioning the Jammu and Kashmir assured early elections followed by the delimitation exercise currently underway. Regardless of the structure of new electoral constituencies, the mere exercise of voting and participation of local parties will ensure India’s decade old policy of democratic pestering in the state remains intact.

Box

India is cautions of its democratic image, for it gives a diplomatic leverage to the country especially within the Western democracies.