News from the Front of the Economic War

The US support and escalation of the Ukraine War is central to the politics of the Biden administration and its NEOCON strategists who are trying to maintain US hegemony over the entire world. Ukraine is a pawn in the strategy of attacking Russia that is considered the principal enemy of that hegemony along with China. This strategy is not new but was central to the Obama administration and its Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, as well as the Bush and Clinton administrations that preceded Biden. This month, I wish to discuss the news from the deeper war, the Economic War of the North American empire against the rest of the world.

The Economic War goes back to 1962 when the US imposed economic sanctions against Cuba because Fidel sided with the US enemy that was Russia. Since then economic sanctions have been imposed on many other countries. As of a recent listing, at least 40 countries face these sanctions.