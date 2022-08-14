NIFT Srinagar: A confluence of diversity and creativity

The composite culture inside the classrooms not only helps these fashion designers know more about each other, it also helps them evolve as fashionistas.

What better place could there be for someone from Kerala to learn about the intricate designs on a Kani Shawl than Kashmir Valley, which has historically been a hub of artists and craftsmen. And who better person can someone in Kashmir have access to for knowing about Chikan Craft than a fellow aspiring fashion designer from Lucknow.

NIFT is not only an institute that produces future Sabyasachi Mukherjees, Rohit Bals, and Manish Malhotras, it is also a social harmony laboratory where the aspiring fashion designers learn pro-social behaviour, negotiation, social judgment and ways to avoid social conflict.