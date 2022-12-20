Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease: A silent pandemic

The South Asian phenotype of NAFLD is distinctive as patients have lower BMI and obesity rates with an ethnic disparity in visceral fat distribution (Lean NAFLD). Hypothyroidism, obstructive sleep apnoea, hypopituitarism, hypogonadism, pancreatoduodenal resection, and psoriasis have also been associated with NAFLD. Diet has been thought of as an independent risk factor for the development of NAFLD, specifically, a diet high in fats. It has been shown that dietary modifications can reduce metabolic syndrome through energy restriction and manipulation of dietary macronutrients, namely, restriction of carbohydrates, fat, or enrichment with monounsaturated fatty acids. Diets that model after a Westernized pattern, such as those high in red meat consumption, refined grains, pastries, and sugar-laden beverages are associated with a greater likelihood of the development of the metabolic syndrome and subsequent NAFLD. A diet high in fructose may increase the risk of developing NAFLD. Fructose is one of the ingredients in common table sugar and is the dominant ingredient in high fructose corn syrup, a common sweetener. It’s highly linked to metabolic syndrome.

NAFLD is emerging as an important cause of liver disease in India and occurs in 9-32% of the general population. Kashmir is in the middle of an epidemic of metabolic syndrome and NAFLD. NAFLD is a potentially progressive liver disease and shall pose a serious health problem to our community in near future. What could be the possible reasons for introducing metabolic syndrome and NAFLD in our community of late? The focus has to be our changing sedentary lifestyle and food habits. It is shocking to know that a plate of wazwan shared by 4 persons serves around 40,000 kilo-calories and indulgence in this delicacy shall throw anybody’s metabolic system into disarray and load the liver with fat, similar to what binge drinking can do in the West (Fig 2). So, if we need to fight this metabolic syndrome and liver disease caused by NAFLD, we need to be on roads and gyms rather than driving luxurious cars, go back to our delicious Haak (Cabbage) and rice rather than the delicacy of Wazwan and maintain a body mass index at least under 25. The pathogenesis of NAFLD is possibly based on insulin resistance which plays a key role in the accumulation of excessive fat in the liver. This leads to adipose tissue dysfunction and the production and secretion of adipokines and inflammatory cytokines with consequent steatohepatitis.