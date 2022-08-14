Offering a distinct perspective

In 2017, Ajay Singh started writing this book, and then he was appointed the President of India’s press secretary in 2019. As a former journalist who now serves as the President of India’s press secretary, he brings to light the key formula that turned the BJP into a force capable of winning elections. The author’s close examination of Narendra Modi’s management abilities, which he demonstrated when he was a lesser-known politician, renders this book captivating. The BJP has risen to become the largest political party in the world in less than four decades, and there are some difficult tales to be told. Most importantly, the book is a work of unbiased reporting and analysis that does not take a stance on any particular ideology. On March 10, the BJP was proclaimed the victor in four of the five states that had held elections, with a stunning victory in Uttar Pradesh, the state with the highest population in India. The BJP’s success in these states appears to support the author’s claim about Modi’s capacity to effectively use the party structure as the conduit between the people and their needs on the one hand, and the government/bureaucracy on the other. Ajay Singh also deftly outlined both the subtle and explicit facets of the political system. When he mentions the party’s ascent to greater heights concerning the ideology and the occasions that shaped the context, their victory seems quite natural. However, as astute political leaders and political scientists already know, saying that may be an oversimplification and merely a posterior narrative. We are all aware that a political party, like any other comparable organisation, needs well thought out internal strategies to develop.