One-Day Inter-College Naat Competition organized at GDC Sogam

The event was organized by the cultural committee, debates and seminar committee, and departments of Islamic Studies, Kashmiri and Urdu.

On the occasion Principal GDC Sogam, Prof. M. Shafi Lone was the patron of the event while assistant professor Islamic Studies, convener Debates and seminar committee and assistant professor Kashmiri convener cultural committee were also present at the occasion.

In the event 11 students from five degree colleges of Kupwara district- GDC Kupwara, Women's Kupwara, GDC Langate, GDC Kralpora, and GDC Sogam recited their Naat who were judged by a three-member jury.

In this competition, Shahid Akram of GDC Langate, Nazia from Women's college Kupwara and Danish Hassan Mir of GDC Kralpora bagged first three positions.

The certificates of participation and mementos besides cash prizes worth Rs 1500, Rs 1000 and Rs 700 were distributed among the three position holders.

Besides the participants the event was attended by over 80 students and dozens of faculty members from the host college and participating colleges as well.