Online education and children with disabilities in Kashmir

For student with disabilities the ‘individual learning plan’ are regarded as the best way to create student centric learning. But, by and large this was compromised as we switched to online modes of education. If we discuss the problems associated with the online mode of education, one example here can be given of students with visual and sensory impairments. They face barriers to learning as they are dependant on Braille and Sign Language and communication through online mode becomes irrelevant. In the same manner children with behavioural issues need one to one session and may not benefit from online sessions. So, it is important to understand and determine the accessibility of online mode of education. By accessibility, I want to point towards the accessibility to smart phones, uninterrupted internet and other financial implications also. The established fact that schools in Kashmir are not inclusive is reverberated in the current form of education. While drafting this write-up, I had a discussion with staff members of different NGOs working for children with disabilities throughout Kashmir. The discussions pointed out towards the apathy of allied departments towards the students with disabilities. There are no accessible formats for children with disabilities that can help them in taking benefit from online classes. Some of the NGOs working in the said area do weekly home visits to ensure that children with disabilities do not suffer academic loss. But, without the lack of proper support these strategies cannot be sustainable.