Online examination: cademic integrity at stake

To an examiner or an evaluator, the examination must yield results that are accurate and reliable indicating the level of attainment of required skills by the examinee. However, online examinations posed many serious questions to the examiners in terms of their proctoring. National level agencies that make selections for professional courses could not afford to conduct the entrance tests online even during pandemic because of obvious reasons. The premier higher educational institution of Kashmir, Kashmir University never opted for an online entrance test to admit students for various PG programmes. Though some examinations like mid-term, internals, and some end-term examinations were conducted online when the situation was critical because of the pandemic but it should not be treated as an approval for the same. Our students have not to press hard themselves to understand the compromise with the credibility of examinations when conducted through online mode.

One of the innocent arguments put forth by our protesting students in support of their demand for online examination is that if teaching was online, why not the online examination. It appears that the students have understood the teaching learning process as a give and take phenomenon. The institution and its faculty only give to its students, not only in classrooms and laboratories but also in examination halls provided it is a credible examination.