Oppenheimer (2023): A Master Piece

Another reason to watch this movie on the silver screen is the visuals. IMAX hits differently. Even though there is no true IMAX in Kashmir, even in 2D, the movie immerses you in itself. It hooks you and never lets you go. You never want the movie to end because it deserves to be infinite. I have never been so focused on anything in the entirety of my lifetime as I was in the cinema watching this movie. As each minute goes by, Nolan uncovers a new story. That’s what makes this movie great, it’s greater than life. The goal of the movie is to show you something bigger than yourself. It triggers pain, joy, excitement, anxiety and wonder at the same time. There is no way one can’t cry and clap at the end of the movie. The ending of the movie is one of the best endings in the history of cinema.

The movie explores many aspects of human life. If one wants action and block-buster fight scenes, then Oppenheimer may be a disappointment. It goes deeper into mankind’s soul, addressing righteousness, science, the supernatural, the unknown, the known and the greatest of all, conscience. It is not just a historical biopic, it’s life. Life as Nolan sees it. Life as Oppenheimer sees it. A life that is open for discussion and interpretation. But it’s a life that is beautiful. It makes you love it, hate it, enjoy it, create it or destroy it. It is open to everything and leaves the decision in your hands. You shiver to press the button, your mind and your heart oppose each other. Just like the bomb in the movie, life explodes, but not with a bang. It is silent, it seeps into your soul and shakes you from within. Life is just as Nolan wants you to see it.