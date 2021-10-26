Oral Health and Hormones

Individuals born with a womb, (women, non-binary individuals, transgender men among others) experiencing hormonal changes may be more susceptible to oral health problems. These hormonal fluctuations may include puberty, menstruation, or when using oral contraceptives, during pregnancy and at menopause. The people experiencing such biological cycles need to pay extra attention to their oral health during these stages as hormones affect the body’s response to toxins that result from plaque build up leading to the development of periodontal disease.

For example, during Puberty- raging hormones can leave a teenager's gum red, swollen and bleeding. This is known as GINGIVITIS. Some teenagers may also find themselves developing canker sores which usually heal on their own.