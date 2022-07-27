Organic acids as alternative to antibiotics in poultry production

Organic acids as alternative to antibiotics

Withdrawal of antibiotics from poultry feed have created the need for alternatives that would influence improvement of healthy production traits of broiler chickens and safety for human consumption of poultry products. Antibiotic growth promoters (AGPs) have been widely used in poultry diets for years. The use of AGPs, however, has been either regulated or banned because of public health concerns over possible antibiotic residual problems and the development of antibiotic resistant bacteria. Consequently, many researchers have searched for potential alternatives to AGPs. Organic acids, organic minerals, bacteriophages, probiotics, and prebiotics have been suggested as useful dietary means for compensating the loss in productive performance when AGPs are removed from poultry diets. Among these alternatives, dietary organic acids have gained great attention because of their antimicrobial activity against pathogenic bacteria and the fact that these compounds can induce a pH reduction in the gastrointestinal tract (GIT), which can improve nutrient utilization in poultry diets. Dietary acids for poultry diets are classified as inorganic and organic acids. However, organic acids have been more often used for poultry diets. Organic acids can be defined as carboxylic acids including fatty acids, which have the chemical structure of R-COOH with acidic properties. However, not all organic acids have been used as feed additives in poultry diets. Short chain fatty acids such as formic (C1), acetic (C2), propionic (C3), and butyric acid (C4), and other carboxylic acids such as lactic, malic, tartaric, fumaric, and citric acid have been most commonly used in the poultry industry because their chemical and physical properties are applicable to poultry diets.