Our Traditional Maenzra’at

No sooner the evening prayers were over, than the elderly women would assemble in the Shamiyana (tent). A traditional Doull (copper pot) was then brought in, with dry mehandi (henna) blended with walnuts and coins. After adding some water to it, these elderly aunts would start kneading the maenz (mehandi) in the Doull, together. The Doull was big enough to hold number of hands at a time. And while the maenz was mixed, traditional chorus singing was started, like: Bismillah Kareth Kerto Wanvun Ye, Sahibo Azwalo Soniye…loosely translated as, “Start singing with Allah’s name while kneading mehandi. O! The messenger of Allah, we invite you to grace this occasion of mehandi night”. Though these customary songs are a rarity now, yet, they were once our pride.

After the mehandi was mixed, the pot was kept under safe hands, till everyone would join the gathering, only to be offered to the guests later. Special part of it was kept for the bride (or groom) whose hands it was applied after midnight.

During the ritual, women were served saffron Kahwa (our traditional zafr’an tea) with Kashmiri bread Kulcha (muffin) or Tchachvor (kind of a doughnut). The women sang on Tambaknaer (goblet drum), Nout (pitcher) and also beaten copper plates locally known as Traem. Maenz was applied to the bride after mid-night, with a purpose not to let the charm fade. Then, these women were served Nun Chai to refresh them. It was served with tandoori bread locally known as Bakirkhani. And then, when Mahreen (bride) or Mahraaz (groom) was brought in the tent for applying maenz, the pitch of singing would abruptly go up. Songs, especially, in favor of bride were sung in order to make her feel awesome. While a close relative of the bride, applied mehandi on her hands, songs like: Arabachh Maenzaye Wache Daliyay, Mubarak Tchee Himaelyay; Maenz Lagoue Padan Laelyay, Mubarak Tchee Himaelyay…or Aze Chea Hooray Maenzrat, Maenz Lague Kaman Kaman, Maenze Namun Mubarak… were sung.