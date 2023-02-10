Over Rs 477 crore approved for incubators under Startup India seed fund scheme: Govt

How angel tax continues to fail startup India

99% of India’s startups have not received any of the govt’s income tax benefits

Angel tax epitomizes how unintended consequences can undo the best of intentions. Section 56(2)(viib) of the tax code taxes the difference between the issue price of unlisted securities and its fair market value (FMV), which needs to be determined by a merchant banker either using book value or discounted cash flow method. Introduced in 2012 as a “measure to prevent generation and circulation of unaccounted money”, it arose due to a prominent political leader’s company receiving unaccounted share premium of `277 crore.

Since 2016, this section has been aggressively misapplied to Indian startup’s raising funds from investors. It was called angel tax as it applied primarily to Indian angel investors—HNIs and family offices who invested in startups. Despite the name, it was applied on startups and not the investor. The impact was restricted primarily to early-stage startups as most of the capital in later stages comes from foreign funds. An analysis of the largest funding rounds of 2021 and 2022 puts investments by Indian funds in the low single digits in terms of capital.