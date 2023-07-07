Part 1 | Kishanganga river and the adjoining tourist spots

Tributaries and Valleys: The Kishanganga River is fed by numerous tributaries, including the Raman Sind, the Burzil stream, the Machil and the Kel dara, the Kankatori (or Samgan), and the Jagran River of POK. These tributaries contribute to the unique geography and the lush green valleys that the river flows through.

Religious Significance of the Kishanganga River : The Kishanganga River holds immense religious importance for Hindus, particularly the Krishansar Lake and the Sharada Peeth, an ancient temple and learning centre situated near the river in Neelum valley of POK. These sites were visited by Hindu pilgrims during their annual pilgrimage in ancient period. The Sharada Peeth is revered by the Kashmiri Pandit community and is considered one of the most venerated sites for them. Sharada script, the native script for the Kashmiri language, is named in honor of the main deity of Sharada Peeth. The ancient Sharada Peeth temple, as well as the adjacent ruins of Sharada University are situated in the same Neelam Valley just few miles from Keran . At shardi village where Sharda tample and University is situated the river Kishenganga (Neelum ) joins Madhumati and Sargun streams. Between the 6th and 12th centuries CE, it was among the most prominent temple universities in the Indian subcontinent. Kashmiri Pandit brethren have been demanding opening of the Sharda Peeth corridor for many years now.