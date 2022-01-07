Part I | Education and Educator: Issues and Solutions

Jammu and Kashmir is passing through a turbulent phase since past three decades. The turmoil has hardly left any section of the society untouched, and it has hardly left any sector from its devastating effect. It would not be wrong to say that education became its prime victim. With the migration of Kashmiri Pandits to other parts of the country in early 90s we have lost a breed of top Educators/teachers who did hold a lot of respect among the masses for their grit and wisdom. They earned this respect by their selfless devotion towards education. We lost a lot of time as well as precious academic sessions year after year due to shutdowns, curfews and bloody encounters between militants and security forces throughout the state, and particularly in Kashmir valley. Lot of students moved to different parts of country to get proper education, yet majority of the poor masses had to rely on government run institutions. This process continues till date with some temporary relief and this amounts to the unresolved nature of the Kashmir issue and the issues of Kashmir.

Coming back to the basic issues that encounter government education system today we can say that a lot has been done in improving the baseline infrastructure; new school buildings, toilet facilities, drinking water etc., but still we see that government schools are unable to attract parental attention, hence lag in enrollment of the children in large numbers. The problem is grave in urban and semi-urban areas of the state and it trickles down to rural areas but with lesser impact. Lack of quality school building and missing school play grounds with some exceptions here and there have an adverse effect on the psyche of the children that come to these schools for admission. Lack of both, keeps them away in getting enrolled in government schools. This can be justified by taking into consideration that the officers and officials who work in government departments too find it difficult to get their children enrolled in govt schools and their first preference always is private schools. The only reason being that they too yearn for better education for their kids but at the same time vindicates the dismal state of affair of government schools particularly at elementary level. Modern day education is driven by information technology and if we talk about the millennial generation it hardly exists without using technology as this generation is tech savvy. We hardly see any advanced technology used in government schools, be it a computer or internet connection. This demoralizes the school kids in govt schools as they watch their counterparts in private schools reaping the benefits of both. Lack of electricity connections, audio visual mediums in class rooms etc., becomes a source of lesser enrollment in government school hence marring the prospects of these schools.