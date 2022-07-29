Part II | Exploring the Gurez Valley

However, the visit to the valley unlike other tourist resorts in the valley reveals that no substantial steps have been taken so far to develop this valley as a real tourist destination. No infrastructure established, roads in dilapidated condition, no mobile network, in Dawar electricity is provided for just three hours a day through diesel generators. Most of the villages in Gurez Valley have no electricity and they mostly use solar power. The well-off people from Gurez have migrated to Bandipora and Srinagar for better facilities and quality education. The common people of the Gurez Valley continue to suffer. 1n 1885 Walter Lawrence, after visiting this valley, predicted that Gurez would become one of Kashmir’s most popular Himalayan tourist destinations. After 224 years, Gurez could not become a popular tourist destination.

On the way to the Line of Control (LoC) we saw hundreds of women and children collecting the wild black cumin (Kala Zera) which grows in the jungles of Gurez. There is a unique tradition that in the morning, a call is given and whole town, mostly women and children, goes to collect Kala Zera. Due to its limited quantity and strong fragrance, it is considered as a prized possession. We drove by the side of border fence till we reached the Line of Control (LoC). On the way we saw a couple of villages viz Achura and Shahpora; Sikandar is the last border post on the either side of Line of Control (LoC), and Kamri is nine kilometre away from Sikandar falling on the other side of border, shown in a mile stone installed on the last border post. Here both India and Pakistan check posts are on hill are. We sat and chatted with 101 BN. Border Security Force Jawans for almost half an hour. While we were talking to the BSF jawans we saw a number of women and children collecting Black cumin on the mountain ridge and a porter was shouting at them in Shin language asking them not go beyond the danger point. He scolded them but they gave it a deaf ear. At this moment we heard a number of shells fired from somewhere. We saw a number of locals working as porters for the army. After spending about half an hour we came back and proceeded towards Tulail.