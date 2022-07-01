Part II | Labbaika: Here I am !

Western scholars, states the probability that fore-fathers of Ibraheem - who belonged to a nomadic-Semitic-branch, came originally from Armenia and stayed initially in Haran, Palestine but finally entered Ur and Nineveh. Here in course of time, in the area called Mesopotamia; where settled Semetic branch of Amorites ruled, these new comers began to challenge the rulers. Based on evidences, experts have inferred that world’s first civilisation, dating back to fourth millennium BC existed here in Mesopotamia that was home to Summerian civilisation as well as of Asyrians. Lower Mesopotamia was called Ur and there around 2300 BC an empire existed. Interestingly here in Mesopotamia the worship of heavenly bodies was practiced but days were not far when this would be declared Zil-e-Mubeen; manifest error. In connection with this piece of land, we hear of a name Terah (of Old Testament) sounding somewhat similar to its Talmudic form Zerrah; this is what the earliest English translator of Quran, George Sales, propounds. Holy chapters 6,14,19, 21 and 37 tell us that attempts to correct the rulers (Namrood’s wrong beliefs led to Ibraheem’s flight from this area of Nineveh, Mesopotamia) and modern writers conclude, he moved to Jordan, then to Egypt, (where, as per some writers he was instrumental in transferring the knowledge and technology of building cause-ways from Tigris Euphrates region to that of Nile….[ Readers should bear in mind that the ancient name of Tigris was Diglat and that of Euphrates was Urudu], then onwards to Syria, then Makkah and other regions around Yemen and Hebron. ( It is said that Sarah was later buried 20 miles away from Jerusalem, two miles north of Hebron, at a place called Ramaet el Khalil). It is fairly believed that this nomadic prophet left his imprint on an astoundingly large area, sowing seeds of civilisation all around. Namrood, it is said now, was the third descendant of Ur-Nammu of 2100 BC. He was the great conqueror who ruled Babylon, Babylonia (Akkad), Assyria, Nineveh and Caleh.