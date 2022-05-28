Part II|Highway to Heritage

Aliabad Sari

Lalgulam is followed by another famous heritage destination called Aliabad Sari. Aliabad is not any village or town. It simply is a meadow in the internal stretch of Panchal. There are no permanent settlers found anywhere in the Aliabad stretch. But as the local folklore says that once there was a hamlet of about 15 Muslim families that who permanently lived at the site. The remains of an old graveyard are still found at the site. These days one can see few nomadic families living seasonally in their small muddy kothas. These are mostly Bakawals and shepherds who come from the hot plains of Rajouri and Poonch areas. Aliabad Saria is situated on the left bank of Nallah Panchal, down the hill of Ratinpeer mountains.

The records suggest that earlier the sarai was built by Mughal emperor Jalal ud Din Mohammad Akbar. He had built it for the convenience of the travelers who used to arrive to Kashmir via pirpanchal route. However, records further suggest that the Sari was later on restored by another king Shahjahan who named it after his faithful governor Ali Mardan Khan, as such the sarai came to be known as Aliabad sarai.