Part III| Re- constructing the ancient history of Kashmir

Indo-Scythians in Kashmir

Surprisingly, in the mainstream historiography, there are few other periods of ancient history which either have been forgotten or have been taken up casually. These included the historical periods of Sakas, Parthians, Kushans, Kidders and Huns, which almost cover a span of about one thousand years.

The traditional literary records have given such long and interesting tales of rajas and maharajas of this period, which hardly get substantiated by other physical sources. In fact, there is very little mention of the genuine tribes in the contemporary historical records, on the other hand if we look on the modern day numismatic and archaeological researches undertaken on scientific bases, the picture looks quite different. It reveals the evidences of genuine tribes which either had got any political authority or respective presence in the sub continent. In this context Let us first talk about Indo Scythians. This period of ancient history is almost missing in the major history works. These have been a nomadic tribe known to Indian history as Sakas. They are believed were a group of nomadic tribe of the Scythian origin who migrated from Central Asia into South Asia from the middle of the 2nd century BC to the 4th century AD. The modern day numismatists and archaeologists have also come across certain archaeological and numismatic evidences from Jammu and Kashmir.