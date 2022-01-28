Part I|Industrial Sector, a victim of government policies

OVEES QADIR JAMIE
Federation Chamber of Industries (FCIK) has taken strong note of the government policies which has pushed the Industrial sector to the wall. The policies, orders & guidelines issued from last one year has proved fatal to the industrial sector and has hampered the growth of industry, rather they are pushing it to closure. The commitments made in industrial policy of 2016-26 have been withdrawn during the currency of the policy and new policy 2021-30 has been issued which has in it flaws, ambiguities that place hurdles in the path of the industry.
The Federation Chamber of Industries Kashmir (FCIK) has urged upon the government to look inwards for saving the reminiscent of local industry from extinction before wooing the investors from outside to venture into the sector.
FCIK is of opinion that these Policies, Orders & Guidelines should be redrafted and reviewed so the existing industry can be saved before it vanishes. FCIK has demanded that the measures should be taken immediately to save the industry. Some of the burning issues which need immediate redressal are mentioned as:
Marketing Policy
FCIK has demanded that the Marketing Commitments made in the previous Industrial Policy 2016-26 have been withdrawn during its currency of operation. Federation Chamber of Industries Kashmir (FCIK) has strongly resented that the Finance department has directed all Administrative Secretaries to send procurement of goods & services with Government e-Marketplace (GeM) with reference to the DO No. 200/CEO-GeM/2020 Dated: 23.10.2020 issued from Ministry of Commerce & Industries, GeM. The Local Industrial units are not registered with the GeM Portal yet, and will be left out from the Govt procurement. FCIK has demanded that the GeM Portal needs to be amended as per demands of the Industrial Sector. The Industrial sector has been provided with the Industrial Policy 2016-26 which is a pillar for the Industrial Sector and the same policy is protecting the Industrial Sector with price preference of 20% against their supplies made to government departments. But the government is not endorsing the same and are floating the tenders. The procurement agency of government i.e. SICOP is also kept apart from procurement of goods to be supplied to the departments.
The previous order with regard to the distribution that the Lowest Tenderer i.e. L1 will be given the 1/3rd share to the tune of its capacity and rest to be divided among the other tender participants. Now, the government has floated the tenders and the supply orders have been allotted to outside J&K without accommodating other unit holders. The industrial sector has already faced a jolt after as an implication of GST, Toll Tax withdrawal, Entry Tax etc. The previous tax regime was providing protection to the Industry but the new laws made the goods & commodities noncompetitive as the cost equalizing measures have been withdrawn. Further, the unit holder’s faith & confidence has sapped as the govt is not supporting the sector. FCIK has demanded that government should come up with revised Industrial Policy particularly with regard to Procurement & Marketing as from last two years the contradictory orders have been issued by government. Marketing is a primary fundamental governing the industrial development and growth of the industries in the valley. The important incentives which have been excluded from the current industrial policy of 2021 which was acting as stimulus are like incentives on account of capital investment, price preference, cost of tender document, earnest money and security deposit, freight subsidy, exemption of stamp duty and court fee, tax exemption.
FCIK demands revocation for cancellation and eviction process of the industrial land.
FCIK had taken strong note for the cancellation and eviction process of the allotted industrial plots in the J&K. The Industrial Sector in Kashmir has gone through tough time since last decade where the series of unprecedented events jolted the industrial sector. The government should note that non-conducive atmosphere has made the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to introduce the Rehabilitation and Restructuring schemes for the business community five times since 2014 after floods, unrest & twin COVID Lockdown. The enterprises have dried up their capital by paying off towards their establishment cost during the lockdowns. On the other hand the UT government is issuing such orders which are against principle slogans for promotion of industrial sector by government.
FCIK has expressed serious concern in respect of Govt order 233-Ind of 2021 dated 22-11-2021 issued by the Industries and Commerce Department for the nomination of General Manager, JKSIDCO, Jammu and Kashmir Division as Member for eviction process with regard to cancellation of lease deed and eviction of allottees in Industrial Estates Managed by J&K SIDCO. It is unjustified to cancel the lease deeds of such closed units which are having Permanent Registration with Industries Department closed since last few years due to unforeseen circumstances. The constraints faced by units are non-availability of supply orders, change of constitution, financial constraints, transfer to legal heirs on death of the promoters etc.
FCIK referred to the Govt Order No.214-IND of 2021 dated 02-11-2021 for the constitution of Sub-Committee for examining the proposal for the grant of extension in the validity of provisional registration in respect of units which were provisionally registered prior to the notification of J&K Industrial Policy 2021-30 in accordance with the directions issued in the meeting of 47th Apex Project Clearance Committee held on 02-09-2021 with the directions to submit the report and to be followed by the 48th APCC scheduled on 8.12.2021. The renewal cases of provisional registration of Industrial units, who have already taken effective steps in respect of installation of machinery, construction of factory building and placed orders for the machinery, are now awaiting the approval of the Apex Committee. Another order passed by the government vide No.:- 269-IND-OF-2021 Dated:- 30-12-2021 for auction of Industrial plots just after 10 days of extension was granted, “in which an Auction Committee has been formed for auction of Industrial plots which have been retrieved after cancellation of provisional registration”.
FCIK has demanded that the eviction order should be immediately kept in abeyance and government should look into the problems of such units & redressal of same.
Issue in change of constitution, line of activity, inclusion of partner & transfer, merger, substantial expansion:
The Director Industries and Commerce Kashmir vide:- DI&C/dev/circular/2021/3050-64 dated:- 25.11.2021 which has made the cumbersome the change of constitution, line of activity, addition of partner, and transfer. The major issue in this circular is that a unit holder intending to change the constitution needs to get permission from the General Manager DIC for execution and for registration of deeds such as partnership deed, dissolution deed/ retirement deed, transfer deed or relinquishment deed. The Director Industries has also directed to sub-registrar not to register any deed without permission/NOC from the concerned GM DIC’. Procedural Guidelines of Checklist or Documents required for making change in line of activity says “Any other document that is as notified by the government of J&K” which has created confusion and Procedural wrangling for the unit holder.
Further, those units going for substantial expansion do not need to execute supplementary or fresh lease deed as nothing has been changed in the basic lease deed i.e., the terms and conditions and the constitution of the unit. The only change that has occurred is the investment in plant and machinery.
The government should allow and facilitate the existing disinterested & tired entrepreneurs to transfer their units to new breed of entrepreneurs with fresh blood and mind. Further, provide an exit route to the sick unit by allowing transfer of its ownership/lease hold rights to another entrepreneur if the revival & rehabilitation is not possible.
