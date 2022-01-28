Part I|Industrial Sector, a victim of government policies

FCIK demands revocation for cancellation and eviction process of the industrial land.

FCIK had taken strong note for the cancellation and eviction process of the allotted industrial plots in the J&K. The Industrial Sector in Kashmir has gone through tough time since last decade where the series of unprecedented events jolted the industrial sector. The government should note that non-conducive atmosphere has made the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to introduce the Rehabilitation and Restructuring schemes for the business community five times since 2014 after floods, unrest & twin COVID Lockdown. The enterprises have dried up their capital by paying off towards their establishment cost during the lockdowns. On the other hand the UT government is issuing such orders which are against principle slogans for promotion of industrial sector by government.

FCIK has expressed serious concern in respect of Govt order 233-Ind of 2021 dated 22-11-2021 issued by the Industries and Commerce Department for the nomination of General Manager, JKSIDCO, Jammu and Kashmir Division as Member for eviction process with regard to cancellation of lease deed and eviction of allottees in Industrial Estates Managed by J&K SIDCO. It is unjustified to cancel the lease deeds of such closed units which are having Permanent Registration with Industries Department closed since last few years due to unforeseen circumstances. The constraints faced by units are non-availability of supply orders, change of constitution, financial constraints, transfer to legal heirs on death of the promoters etc.