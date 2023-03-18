Pastoralists as producers: The Bakkarwals of Jammu and Kashmir

Scepticism remains, though. National policy makers have not been willing to make these communities secure, even in the face of mounting evidence pointing to how pastoralist communities are capable of sustainable resource management and their contribution in important ways to national economies.

Economic marginalisation remains the bane of pastoral communities. Worldwide, administrators have treated pastoralists as a problematic population - a nomadic lifestyle is considered less civilized, less productive, and more degrading, than a settled lifestyle.

This cultural bias outlines the political and administrative directions of policy and governance, with far-reaching implications for the pastoralists, like Kashmir’s Bakkarwals and more.

Due to the problem of their cultural stereotyping, small population, and migratory lifestyle, the Bakkarwals largely remain side-lined in the various policy-level decisions. Non-participation and ignorance of their due rights and status have, in turn, further marginalized them to the extent that their efforts to articulate their concerns have rarely been noted. Additionally, incorrect and alarmist perceptions of the environmental harms caused by pastoralism have for long had a bearing on policy matters. This attitude is especially reflected in dealings with the forest department.

But rarely do officials see them as producers.

Instead, the supply of meat in Jammu and Kashmir is viewed from a consumers’ lens. The price for a live goat or sheep is fixed as an essential commodity and, in consumer affairs parlance, it is meant to suit the consumer. The market equations, therefore, are vastly tilted against the producers - the Bakkarwals - who complain that the price they get is way too little.

To the uninitiated, it is easy to assume that market forces deprive the Bakkarwals of their dues. In reality, however, the regulatory authority here is consumer affairs and, by design, the calculus of the price settlement is heavily tilted in favour of the consumer. For instance, the price of a live goat or sheep was fixed at Rs. 240 per kg in Poonch district in July 2022. Bakkarwals say that the price is too low. A very robust animal in their conditions weighs about 30 kilograms and fetches no more than Rs. 7,200.

Some of this could change if they were to be seen as producers,just as farmers are. A minimum support price under the umbrella of the agricultural produce market regulations would help both the Bakkarwals and the consumers, instead of a one-way, consumer-alone approach. But the Bakkarwals are not organised, nor are there any advocacy groups taking up their case before consumer bodies of the government. As producers, they are never consulted in the process of deciding the rates.Since the price is fixed with the consumer in mind, the Bakkarwal producer in fact gets much less than even this price, as there is a chain of middlemen each securing their pound of flesh - literally.