Pediatric Hospital, after 16 years of “makeshift”

Earlier this year, J&K Government sanctioned creation of 343 posts for the new hospital. The posts have been referred to J&K Public service Commission. The vacancies were created to support the existing staff of Pediatrics, doctors, nurses, paramedics, technicians etc to run a 500 bedded hospital. The strength that exists had been hired for a 150 bedded hospital. Many experts feel that the Government has invested much in the infrastructure of the new facility but the focus also needs to be on equipping it with human resource. “Facilities will otherwise go waste as is happening in many hospitals across J&K,” said a senior pediatrician. The hospital is expected to have pediatric surgery, pediatric ophthalmology, pediatric nephrology, pediatric radiology and pediatric psychiatry.

The new building that is coming up at a cost of approximately Rs 115 crore will house the Pediatric Hospital currently operational at GB Pant Hospital, an arrangement that was announced as “temporary” in 2005. The Pediatric Hospital Building at Hazuri Bagh was vacated then to pave way for expansion of Lal Ded Hospital. The shortage of space at GB Pant Hospital and the resultant compromise in delivery of healthcare for newborns and children has been highlighted by this newspaper for years. In 2019, State Administrative Council sanctioned the merging of the under-construction 200-bedded Maternity Hospital with the under-construction 300-bedded Children Hospital. The Hospital has missed several deadlines since the work commenced on it in 2015.