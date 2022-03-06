PG admission fiasco at KU: Who’s responsible?

Officials at the KU have now constituted a committee under the chairmanship of Dean Academic Affairs Prof Farooq Masoodi to decide on the fate of these illegal and unconstitutional admissions.

Whatever the outcome of the committee, the concerned university authorities cannot escape the blame for this serious botch up which has marred the merit of hardworking aspirants who deserved the admission in place of the undeserving candidates.

“After studying hard for the KU Entrance Test (KUET) and even after possessing the necessary academic credits, we couldn’t make it to the final selection because some other candidates who were not eligible as per admission norms figured in the final selection in a very shoddy manner,” said a group of KUET aspirants who possessed good academic credits in the qualifying examination under CBCS.