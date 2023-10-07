Picking Breast Cancer Early

WORRIED? Do I have breast cancer? Have you noticed any changes in your breast? It's essential for every woman to be aware of the risk of a common disease that can strike without warning. This is a crucial time to share this information with your wife, sisters, daughters, especially if breast cancer has affected someone in your family. The American Cancer Society recommends that all women over the age of 20 perform monthly breast self-examinations. The best time to do this is at the end of your menstrual period when your breasts are not swollen or tender. After menopause, you can pick an easy-to-remember date, like the first of each month. Be consistent in your approach to examining your breasts, and ensure you follow the same technique each time to notice any changes immediately.
If you discover a lump, don't hesitate; consult your doctor right away. Fortunately, about four out of five breast lumps are found to be benign, meaning they will not spread. Leading breast cancer centers and international standards recommend routine annual full-field digital mammography starting at the age of 40, or from age 35 if you have identified high-risk factors. A mammogram is essentially a breast x-ray, typically suitable for women aged 35 and over. It's performed by a radiographer and reviewed by a consultant radiologist. Some women might wonder, "Why should I get screened for breast cancer when I don't have any symptoms?" The answer is quite simple: if your mammogram results are normal, you gain peace of mind. However, if an abnormality is detected, you gain access to expert diagnosis and treatment. Early detection of breast cancer significantly improves the chances of recovery. In addition to mammography, you can also schedule an appointment with a Consultant Breast Surgeon for a clinical examination and review.
Regardless of your age, size, or shape, it's vital to take care of your breasts. Breast cancer is the most common cancer among females, making it crucial to be breast aware. Being breast aware means getting familiar with how your breasts look and feel so that you can identify what is normal for you. This awareness allows you to notice any changes in your breast and promptly consult a doctor if needed. Keep in mind that most changes in the breast are a part of normal development. By becoming more confident in recognizing any unusual changes, you can be proactive in taking care of your health.
You may wonder, "How do I check my breasts?" There's no one right way to do it, but try to get used to looking at and feeling your breasts regularly. Just a few minutes now and then could potentially save your life. Detecting changes early on means that if cancer is diagnosed, treatment may be more effective. It's best to consult your family doctor who can teach you this simple but valuable method. In addition to regular breast self-exams, women over the age of 40 should have annual mammograms. Encourage the women you love to do the same.
Breast awareness can be summarised in a 6-point code:
Self-Examination: Perform regular breast self-examinations to understand what is normal for you and to detect any changes in breast tissue.
Know What Changes to Look For: Be aware of the changes to look for and report any to your treating doctor promptly.
Attend Routine Breast Screening: If you are aged 40 or over, consider routine breast cancer screening with mammograms.
Start Early If You Have a Family History: If there's a history of breast cancer or cancer of any type in your family, begin breast self-examinations at least five years before turning 40.
Advocate for Mammograms: Regular mammograms, especially for women over 40 or those with a family history of breast cancer, can be a lifesaver. Promote awareness of when to schedule mammograms and how to access screening services. The 2023 guidelines recommend starting breast cancer screening at age 40 instead of 50. Get screening mammograms every other year from ages 40 to 74.
Remember that your breasts change throughout your life due to hormonal variations. These changes occur during puberty, adolescence, childbearing years, before and during pregnancy, before a period, and after menopause. Your breast health is affected by fluctuating levels of the female hormones estrogen and progesterone. While some breast changes are normal, severe and long-lasting breast pain linked to your menstrual cycle may require treatment. Being aware of these changes is essential.
The most common symptoms of breast cancer include changes in the appearance or feel of the breast, changes in the appearance or feel of the nipple, and nipple discharge. If you notice any changes in your breast or discover something new and are unsure, it's best to see your doctor for a check-up. Share this crucial information with anyone you want to be aware of this disease—breast cancer.
Scope of the Problem and Key Facts About Breast Cancer: In 2020, 2.3 million women were diagnosed with breast cancer, resulting in 685,000 deaths globally. At the end of 2020, there were 7.8 million women worldwide who had been diagnosed with breast cancer in the past five years, making it the most prevalent cancer globally. Breast cancer can occur in women in every country, starting after puberty and becoming more common later in life. Roughly half of all breast cancers occur in women with no specific risk factors other than their sex and age. Around 0.5-1% of breast cancers occur in men.
How Close Are We to Curing Breast Cancer? People often ask if breast cancer is curable. The answer is that breast cancer is highly treatable, especially when detected early. Even advanced cancer can be managed with the latest therapies, if not entirely cured, in most cases. Advances in breast cancer treatment, including 3-D mammography, tumor profiling, immunotherapy, and new treatments for metastatic cancers, have significantly improved outcomes. Mortality rates for breast cancer remained relatively unchanged from the 1930s to the 1970s when surgery was the primary treatment. However, survival rates began improving in the 1990s with the establishment of early detection programs linked to comprehensive treatment strategies that include advanced multimodal therapies.
Breast cancer diagnosed at an early stage, when it is smaller and hasn't spread, is more likely to be treated successfully. In fact, breast cancer found in the early stages has a 99 percent survival rate. However, when detected in later stages, the survival rate drops to just 28 percent. A candle loses nothing by lighting another candle.
Let us not forget that October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. This is a crucial time to raise awareness about breast cancer, promote early detection and prevention, and offer support to those affected by this disease. Share this information with your loved ones, and encourage them to be proactive about their breast health. Together, we can make a difference.
Dr Fiaz Fazili is a surgeon and member of the international community on breast cancer prevention and awareness programme, and is team leader of the Group campaigning for Not for Profit State of art Cancer hospital in Ut of JK.