Picking Breast Cancer Early

If you discover a lump, don't hesitate; consult your doctor right away. Fortunately, about four out of five breast lumps are found to be benign, meaning they will not spread. Leading breast cancer centers and international standards recommend routine annual full-field digital mammography starting at the age of 40, or from age 35 if you have identified high-risk factors. A mammogram is essentially a breast x-ray, typically suitable for women aged 35 and over. It's performed by a radiographer and reviewed by a consultant radiologist. Some women might wonder, "Why should I get screened for breast cancer when I don't have any symptoms?" The answer is quite simple: if your mammogram results are normal, you gain peace of mind. However, if an abnormality is detected, you gain access to expert diagnosis and treatment. Early detection of breast cancer significantly improves the chances of recovery. In addition to mammography, you can also schedule an appointment with a Consultant Breast Surgeon for a clinical examination and review.

Regardless of your age, size, or shape, it's vital to take care of your breasts. Breast cancer is the most common cancer among females, making it crucial to be breast aware. Being breast aware means getting familiar with how your breasts look and feel so that you can identify what is normal for you. This awareness allows you to notice any changes in your breast and promptly consult a doctor if needed. Keep in mind that most changes in the breast are a part of normal development. By becoming more confident in recognizing any unusual changes, you can be proactive in taking care of your health.