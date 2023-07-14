Plastic Surgery | The myths and the truths

Although some consider Plastic Surgery as a relatively newer art, in fact, it is one of the oldest disciplines of surgery in the world. Sushruta (600 B.C.), acknowledged as the Father of Plastic Surgery, is credited with describing plastic surgical principles in his famous ancient treatise ‘Sushruta Samhita’. He was probably the first person to perform plastic surgical operations. All the basic principles of plastic surgery find an important place in his writings. His knowledge was so profound that he believed that medicine was as essential for a surgeon as his surgical know-how, otherwise, he would be a “bird with a single wing’’! To start with, the name ‘Plastic’ in itself is quite incomplete and confusing. The name has not been taken from the popular ‘synthetic substance’ but the Greek word ‘plastikos’. The word itself means ‘moulding or sculpting’, reiterating the fact that it is a moldable branch: ever evolving and refining.

Being one of the ancient disciplines of surgery, as already stated; but to date, still, there has been no consensus on the name befitting the specialty which would conform to the diverse working areas touching all parts and regions of the human body. It is a distinctive specialty that doesn’t bear a name that defines it properly. The argument for defying definition is that the various specialties are acknowledged either by their anatomic territory (Bone and Joint; Ear, Nose, and Throat; Ophthalmology), the system involved (Urology, Gastroenterology, Nephrology, Neurology) or by age (as Pediatric Surgery/Geriatric Medicine) and so on. However, Plastic Surgery is a distinctive discipline that is not restricted to any particular region or system, or age. It is rather established on certain Basic Surgical Principles. So, to call it better- it is a Specialty of Principles rather than Parts (body). These are essentially the root-level postulates for any surgery; however, are being observed in letter and spirit by plastic surgeons in particular. These guiding principles can be translated into any surgical procedure, any anatomical region, or organ system to accomplish a successful outcome. Again so, this principle-based nature entitles it to qualify as a ‘Problem-Solving Specialty’.