PM Modi announces ‘Startup Bridge’ between India and Italy

After her arrival in New Delhi this morning, Italian PM Meloni paid tributes to Mahatma Gan It added that she will join the inaugural session as the chief guest and keynote speaker at the 8th Raisina Dialogue scheduled to start this evening between India and Italy," the External Affairs Ministry said in a statement.

She will join the inaugural session as the chief guest and keynote speaker at the 8th Raisina Dialogue scheduled to start this evening, it added.