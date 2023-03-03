PM Modi announces ‘Startup Bridge’ between India and Italy

The prime minister said both nations emphasised on increasing cooperation in renewable energy, green hydrogen, IT, semiconductors, space and telecom. India and Italy will also work to strengthen their economic ties, adding that Make in India and self-reliant campaigns are opening up immense investment opportunities in India, PM Modi said in his remarks at the press meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni who is on a two-day visit to India.
He also said that both nations are working together to fight terrorism and separatism. Regarding the Russia-Ukraine war, PM Modi said India will contribute to any peace process. He welcomed Italy’s active participation in the Indo-Pacific region and said that the move will help identify concrete themes for enhancing cooperation in the region. Speaking on the occasion, Italian PM Giorgia Meloni said that Italy wants to further build a relationship with India, highlighting that bilateral trade between the two countries has touched 50 billion euros.
After her arrival in New Delhi this morning, Italian PM Meloni paid tributes to Mahatma Gan It added that she will join the inaugural session as the chief guest and keynote speaker at the 8th Raisina Dialogue scheduled to start this evening between India and Italy," the External Affairs Ministry said in a statement.
