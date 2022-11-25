Pocket FM wants to be Netflix of long-form audio

In the cacophony of social media and short videos, with people speaking over each other, three young engineers ventured out to offer long format audio series in India, an idea that appeared to not work from the get-go given people’s shrinking attention spans. But the idea of a long-format audio series hit the right chord and is today generating $25 million ARR (annualised revenue run-rate), an achievement, Pocket FM boasts, it has clinched in its fourth year of launch.

“We want to make Pocket FM the Netflix of audio OTT platforms, releasing bingeable long-format series to keep listeners hooked,” says Rohan Nayak, CEO and co-founder, Pocket FM. The all-at-one-go bingeable release model, championed by Netflix among video streaming services, has helped Pocket FM drive engagement, increase listeners and clock higher revenue.