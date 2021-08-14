Post Independence Kashmir and Patriotism

On 26 October 1947, Maharaja Hari Singh, the ruler of the erstwhile princely state of Jammu and Kashmir signed the Instrument of Accession with the Government of India. Despite the official accession, the situation on the ground was in a real state of flux.

There was an invasion by Pakistan-sponsored tribal raiders from the North-West Frontier Province (NWFP). The Indian armed forces were still days away from getting troops on the ground. At the same time, the Pakistan-sponsored raiders had already made their way to Baramulla, a mere 54 km away from Srinagar, just days before the signing of the Instrument of Accession.

If Srinagar had fallen to the tribal raiders, many commentators believe that the outcome of the 1947 war would have been very different. But it was the sacrifice of one 19-year-old kashmiri political worker from Baramulla, Maqbool Sherwani, ensured that the Indian armed forces had enough time to thwart the raiders.

There are two popular versions of how he ensured that the raiders would not proceed to Srinagar. According to one version, Maqbool told the raiders that he would show them the way to Srinagar and led them astray. This gave the Indian Army time to land at Srinagar airport on 27 October. Kashmiris have always showed love towards their country and have always stood head to head in any up and down with india .

Kashmir would not have acceded to India if the freedom fighters and common people of jammu and kashmir had not jumped in the fray to give us freedom from the British & brought about an end to feudal regimes in Jammu & Kashmir. In Quit Kashmir movement that was part of Quit India struggle hundreds of freedom fighters were jailed, tortured and even exiled. The freedom fighters amongst others included Shiekh mohammad Abdulla, Mohi-udin-Karra, Molana Mohd. Syed, GM Shah, Bakshi Ghulam Mohd. Shyam Lal Saraf, PN Bazaz, Kasyup Bandu, SN Bhan, Jia Lal Kilam and many others. Even Pt. Jawahar Lal Nehru when he visited Kashmir in solidarity of Freedom fighter was jailed. It was the firm conviction of these leaders cutting across the religious lines that Jinha’s two Nation theory was publicly rejected by Kashmiris with one voice when he visited Kashmir to personally advocate his theory. He was send back amongst strong protests and slogans “JINAH go back”. The Freedom fighters belonged to both communities Muslims & Kashmiri Pandits with the sole objective of making Jammu & Kashmir a democratic, Plural and prosperous State. That is how NAYA Kashmir narrative was born and pursued by the patriotic people of kashmir valley as a governance policy of the JK State.

We should at all times of history salute our freedom fighters of jammu and kashmir to have contributed in making kashmiris free citizens of free India to enjoy all the rights & liberties given to us by the Constitution of india

Significance of Patriotism in kashmir valley :

Usually, we refer to our country as our motherland. This further proves that we must have the same love for our country as we have for our mother and kashmiris have always proved that since independence they have given their lives for their motherland india After all, our country is no less than a mother; it nurtures us and helps us grow. Everyone must possess the virtue of patriotism as it makes it better. Since Independence in 1947, India and Pakistan have been in four wars, including one undeclared war, and many border skirmishes and military stand-offs and Kashmiri common people as a soldier in army and as well as leadership have played a brilliant role for their country against pakistan

In addition, it also enhances the life quality of the citizens. It does that by making people work for the collective interest of the country. When everyone works for the betterment of the country, there would be no conflict of interest. Thus, a happier environment will prevail and people of kashmir valley are contributing towards that always

After that, peace and harmony will be maintained through patriotism only . patriotism is a major factor for peace to prevail .

When the citizens have the spirit of brotherhood, they will support one another. Hence, it will make the country more harmonious.

In short, patriotism does have great importance in developing jammu and Kashmir . It eliminates any selfish and harmful motives which in turn lessens corruption. Similarly, when the government becomes free of corruption, the country will develop faster.

Great Patriots of kashmir :

Jammu and kashmir has had a fair share of patriots from the very beginning. The struggle for independence of country gave birth to various patriots. These patriots have made a lot of sacrifices for the county to flourish and prosper. Their names have gone down in history and are still taken with respect and admiration. Some of the greatest patriots of jammu and kashmir were maqbool sherwani , Brigadier Rajinder Singh – the ‘Immortal Dogra’, also known as the ‘Saviour of Kashmir’. Kashmir Is a Part of India Because of Rajinder Singh’s Sacrifice

Rajinder Singh gathered 110 soldiers and moved to Muzaffarabad to counter the invading force of over 6000 militia. The Brigadier used guerrilla tactics to delay their advance, blowing up the Uri bridge and stalling them in Mahura and Rampur, inflicting heavy casualties.

Shiekh Mohammad Abdullah , Mohi-udin-Karra, Molana M. Syed, GM Shah, Bakshi Ghulam M. Shyam Lal Saraf, PN Bazaz, Kasyup Bandu, SN Bhan, Jia Lal Kilam and

They were the most famous patriots of jammu and kashmir their courage and bravery are still talked about they contributed most towards kashmir intregation with india .

Conclusion

In conclusion, these are just a few who were patriots of the country. They lived for their country and did not hesitate before devoting their lives to it. These names are shining examples for the generations to come. We must possess patriotism and work for our motherland to see it succeed.