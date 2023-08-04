Pre and Post Abrogation of Article 370

The move was met with both strong support and vehement opposition, sparking debates on constitutional law, the rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, and the political dynamics of the region. The abrogation of Article 370 marked a significant shift in the region's political landscape, with potential implications for the socio-political future of Jammu and Kashmir and its relations with the rest of India. Some of the positive points post abrogation of article 370 from police perspective are:

1. Unified Jurisdiction: After the revocation of Article 370, Jammu and Kashmir was reorganized into two union territories - Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. This led to the extension of the Indian legal and constitutional framework uniformly across these regions. For the police, it means a more unified jurisdiction and seamless coordination with law enforcement agencies from other parts of the country.