Preserving Ancient Epigraphs

The history of scripts and languages is as old as the development of human civilisation, the story of the writings on rocks and metallic objects goes thousands of years back and with the inception of archaeological researches, thousands of epigraphs inscribed in a variety of classical scripts and languages have been so far discovered and identified.

The task is not over; the process of discovering and identifications of inscriptions is a routine process for the institutions and individuals involved in the archaeological, numismatic and epigraphic researches. At the government level there is epigraphic centre working under the aegis of archaeological of India, entrusted with job of identification and documentation of ancient scripts and epigraphs of India. The centre has identified and documented hundreds of ancient epigraphs, which included the rock edicts of Maharaja Ashoka.