Preserving language and culture

It is a matter of fact that the century’s old culture and language of this land is being encroached upon and instead of stopping this encroachment we have been welcoming. The result is that the external cultural invasions have already damaged the traditional identity of this land and its people.

May it be the western English, Hindi or Urdu or Punjabi culture of the subcontinent, all these cultures have overpowered Kashmiri culture and occupied major spaces. The most worrying fact is that it has also taken over the intellectual assets of this culture. We have lost several cultural assets to this modernisation and the glimpses of traditional art of living are rarely nowadays seen even in those far-flung villages which are yet to see the modern light and the assault of external influences.