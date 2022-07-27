Pro life or pro choice?

As of now The states of Idaho, Wyoming and North Dakota are amongst the few states where the ban goes into effect promptly, while the debate still continues In Kansas, Indiana etc. the states of New York, California, new Hampshire, Illinois however have laws protecting abortion. Alabama’s governor in May signed into the law ‘Draconian bill’ that could punish any doctor performing abortion. This has not only put doctors in a difficult position where they will have to rethink doing an abortion or they would go to jail, and with no clear and legal definition of ‘conditions’ under which abortion can be performed without putting doctors in the position of liability, it also shows how America’s pro life/ save a heartbeat notion failed to serve its female citizens. States of Ohio, Texas and Georgiana have already banned abortion after 6 weeks, a very early stage of pregnancy where most women don’t even realise they’re pregnant! Even though abortion can only take place if a woman’s life is at stake, a statistics also showed that worldwide around 47000 females die due to abortion related compilations.More than being a basic healthcare right, abortion is necessary for various other reasons protecting a female’s life as well. According to a statistics, nearly 300,000 minors got married in the united states between the years 2000 to 2018. With increasing child marriage rate and the age of consent to marriage being lesser than the age to consent for sexual activity abortion turns to be a probable solution to prevent young women going into unplanned motherhood. Abortion not only protects unprepared women from unwanted pregnancies but has also provided protection to young rape survivors. According to a statistics, 1 in every 9 girl experiences sexual assault, hence denying the right to terminate pregnancy puts the life of victims in risk especially the underage ones. The concern arises as black women in the USA are nearly at 14 percent risk of dying due to pregnancy than white privileged females thus proving the ban to be more exploitative for women of colour. Denial to abortion subdues women to access basic services thus sustaining inequality, a cause feminists have been fighting for since ages, and maintaining both economic and intersectional disparity among women, therefore giving rise to the existing patriarchy. This law hits hardly to the disabled, teenagers and poor. Around 73% of Americans have supported abortion in ‘all’ or ‘most’ cases. America as a nation Is largely diverse in size and thus this decision is definitely lacking thorough consideration as the law takes away autonomy of a female’s body. Protestors constantly raise their voice against a law whose penalty is higher than that of rape. And we find ourselves questioning, yet again- was there any woman in the room these laws were made ?