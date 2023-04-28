Promoting Diversity, Equity and Inclusiveness

WVD-2023 focusses to highlight the need for bringing diversity in the profession with equity and inclusivity of all its professionals. In the developed countries like UK and USA, lack of the diversity, equity and inclusivity (DEI) is often reported in the Veterinary profession and more commonly against the backdrop of ethnicity and gender/ sexuality. In the early 2000’s, the Journal of Blacks in Higher Education declared the ‘Vet profession as the most segregated field in graduate education’. This was further broadened by an article published a decade later in The Atlantic that labelled the profession as the “Whitest in America”. In these countries, a gap exists among the people of different ethnicities and this deters the effective functioning of the system and thereby the professional outcome. Add-on the profession has recruitment issues as low-income people fail to bear the education expenses. In our system, may be ethnic and sexuality factors might not exist to that extent but many other factors do exist in our system making the situation grimmer. Previously, males would only make it to the vet profession, however, change in recruitment pattern especially in J&K has made it possible for females to make it to the vet profession. In our system, the problem lies more with the system set-up rather than among the individual Vet professionals. This write-up briefs over the general issues of the Vet profession with special focus towards the clinical aspect vis-à-vis Diversity, Equity and Inclusiveness (DEI).