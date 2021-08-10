Protect breastfeeding- a shared responsibility

Breastfeeding is a mother's gift to herself, her baby & the Earth.

It offers a baby with-

· Complete nutrition for 1st 6 months, provides proper amount of energy, protein and other vitamins.

· Easy digestion & prevent constipation.

· Antibodies specially IgA (from colostrum) that protects the baby from allergies, asthma & viral or bacterial infections.

· Reducing risk factors for- middle ear infection, respiratory tract infection, gut infection & ultimately prevent SIDS.

· Important for proper mental growth and higher intelligence.

Breastfeeding not only is beneficial to the baby but also to the mother, its effectiveness on the mother starts from the very first feed-

· The hormone oxytocin, released during breastfeeding, can reduce postpartum bleeding & saves from iron deficiency anaemia.

· Women who have breastfed experience, have reduced rates of breast and ovarian cancer later in life.

· Breastfeeding may reduce the risk of developing type 2 diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, and cardiovascular disease, including high blood pressure and high cholesterol.

Another discussion being “Breast-milk or formula” Which choice is right for you and your baby?

· Formula does not contain any antibodies while breast milk does.

· Formula is costly while breast milk is free.

· Iron in breast milk is absorbed better than iron in formula.

· Formula milk can lead to hypersensitivity of allergic reactions, while breast milk does none.

· The purity of formula is not guaranteed while breast milk has no harmful additives.

Therefore, breastfeeding lowers the infant's morbidity burden, which eventually reduces infant mortality. Additionally, it protects the mother from multiple ailments.

It works to make our planet healthier and more efficient in the long run.

Let's make it count!

The author is a member of the International Federation of Medical Students Association (IFMSA) and a medical student.