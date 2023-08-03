Qadir Saeb-e-Kral: Our own mystic

Kashmir is full of such small and big sufi shrines. Few of them are known, while the biographies of great many have been lost to history. Being a student of history, visiting and writing historical prospectives about such sufi shrines of Kashmir is my interest. Last month, I visited Hirri village of Kupwara. Billions of thanks to Farooq Shaheen, leading poet and Secretary Adbi Markaz Kamraz (AMK) for accompanying me to this village and also providing me some vital inputs.

From available oral sources this author came to know that Abdul Qadir Kumar popularly known as Qadir saeb e Kral, and reverently as "Kral Bab", of Hirri was a saint of high calibre. He had a galaxy of disciples and followers through out the length and breadth of Kashmir.