Rajnath Singh Rolls Out Defence India Startup Challenges ‘DISC 9’

The iDEX Investor Hub (iIH) aims to accelerate investment in the country’s defence sector and offer investors a unified view of opportunities as well as tech innovations.

Further, Defence Innovation Organisation (DIO) signed MoUs with ISRO, IN-SPACe, and ISpA to further strengthen the country’s defence space, at the event. DIO also inked MoU with the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) to launch startup challenges in the future. Attending the Startup Manthan event at Aero India 2023, Singh also applauded the growth of Indian startups across sectors, with their numbers increasing to approximately 1 Lakh today and also, producing 108 unicorns to date.