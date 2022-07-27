Read the Passage | The Importance of Core Values

Today, we have more information, data, and material possessions available to us than any previous generation, but this new way of life doesn’t come with instructions on how to manage it all. Many of us feel so overwhelmed that we fail to step back and assess the impact of information overload. Nor do we know how to prioritise it all. We become reactors to what life throws at us, rather than carefully evaluating what is best for us. Our grandparents and great-grandparents were certainly as busy as we are. They didn’t have the benefit of all of the time-saving technology to make their lives easier and more productive. But they did have one big advantage over our generation—they weren’t inundated with the stream of information and deluge of choices that we experience every minute of the day.