Reconstructing the social fabric

I shall share a case study of a student Adil. His retired teacher was living alone after the death of his wife. Children were married and settled abroad. One day the retired teacher met an accident and was admitted in a hospital for two months. Adil along with his wife and teenage son served the retired teacher diligently till he was discharged from the hospital. All these small acts can add up to something bigger and more meaningful. As we look around the world, it’s easy to see bitterness and division. I know of multiple cases where neighbors of decades of association turn enemies overnight. They can go to any extent to destroy each other. While scanning the FIR reports these neighbors level serious allegations to defame each other. They move to courts to disgrace each other which finally culminates into a big disaster. Till that time other immediate neighbors do not intervene for reconciliation but when any unfortunate incident happens in the fit of rage they come before the media to show false sympathy. However each one of us - through small acts of generosity – can change our society and change our world.